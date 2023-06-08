OVID — This Seneca County community’s 37th annual Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair is scheduled for June 16-17.
Opening night coincides with the 2023 launch of the Ovid Farmers Market in the Three Bears Park. The market will run from 3-7 p.m. each Friday into October.
The Big D’s Grub Shack food truck will be onsite June 16. The Yardvarks of Ithaca will perform live in the gazebo. The concert is sponsored by the Christ Episcopal Church in Willard, part of their Lake Country Music Series made possible by a Delavan Foundation grant.
Here is the schedule for the June 17 activities:
• 7-10 a.m. — Pancake breakfast at the Ovid Federated Church on North Main Street.
• 7:30 a.m. — 5K Berry Walk/Run, starting at the firehouse on Brown Street.
• 10 a.m. — Parade from South Seneca Middle/High School to the firehouse.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Edith B. Ford Library has games, registration for its Summer Reading Program, and a book sale.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — A craft fair with vendors in the firehouse and Village Park; children’s games by the Girl Scouts; a strawberry raffle table in the firehouse, stocked by donations from local businesses; food from the Ovid Fire Department; cake wheel; farmers market tables; information tables; and strawberry desserts.
• 11 a.m. — Chicken barbecue prepared by Hollow Creek at the Firehouse Distillery.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — A Wellness Corner in the firehouse, including a chair massage, bicycle helmets for children, and representatives from several health and wellness groups.
• 1:30 p.m. — Strawberry bake-off in the firehouse.
Live entertainment will happen in the pavilion throughout the day, including the South Seneca Elementary Jazz Band and Swing Choir, the Middle School Swing Choir, the High School Vocal Jazz and Jazz Band, and the Ovid Talent Showcase.
It’s encouraged those attending pay with cash whenever possible.
For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.