CANANDAIGUA — The latest “Paint the Town!” event, a collaboration involving the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery (71 South Main St.) or the P. Tribastone Fine Art Gallery (32 S. Main St.), is set for Saturday in downtown Canandaigua.
Local artists are invited to participate at no cost.
Painting can be done inside or outside, and artists will be able to ask local businesses owners if they can set up and create inside. The event is organized by the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, who will provide a list of participating businesses to interested artists.
To participate, arrive at either gallery at 9 a.m. There, participants will be registered and have the back of their canvas signed. Then, artists may paint wherever is available.
All mediums are welcome.
Artists should bring their paintings back for judging at the Central on Main Street, next to Simply Crepes,, by 2 p.m. Judging will occur from 2-2:30 p.m.
Cash awards and prizes will be given.
Paintings from “Paint The Town!” will go on sale from 2:30-6 p.m.
Artists should bring their own easel to the area for display, and paintings should be in a frame, if possible. Unsold paintings can be picked up at 6 p.m. at the Central on Main.
For more information, call (585) 394-0030 or (585) 217-2460.