CANANDAIGUA — An exhibition celebrating 19 years of the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery on Main Street — and featuring the works of the gallery’s namesake — opens Saturday(July 17) and continues through Aug. 31.
This exhibit shows the common thread and the evolution of Rini Rohrer’s artwork.
An opening reception is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Saturday(July 17). Light refreshments will be served. Rini Rohrer’s works will be available for sale at special event pricing.
Rini Rohrer, a Canandaigua-based artist, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art education. Her studio art studies include the Cleveland Institute of Art, Alfonsas Dargis Studio, Rochester Institute of Technology, Thomas Buechner Studio, and the University of Rochester. She has exhibited paintings in galleries nationwide, participated in group exhibitions, and is a respected juror. She is a longtime painter of landscapes, figures and florals.
The gallery was one of the founders of the Finger Lakes Plein Air Competition & Festival that ran from 2012-19.
Rini Rohrer currently teaches at Studio II in Canandaigua.