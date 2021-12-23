CANANDAIGUA — An opening viewing is planned for the 17th annual “Emerging Artists & Their Mentors” student show at Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery.
The viewing is scheduled for 12 noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the 71 S. Main St. facility.
Work created the gallery’s Studio II students and their instructors will be shown. Rini Rohrer, Steve Bondurant, Cheryl Leonard, Cindy Harris and Pat Tribastone have mentored the group throughout the year.
The work will remain on display, and many pieces available for sale, through March 1.