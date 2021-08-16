PENN YAN — Back in the fall of 2001, the Penn Yan Academy Class of 1956 put together a time capsule. They buried it behind a piece of stone that had the high school building etched on it.
Fast-forward two decades. The area where the stone and capsule had been placed had become a vacant sports field, surrounded by a fence. Diane Griffin and other living members of the Class of 1956 decided it was time to dig it up.
On the afternoon of Aug. 5, Griffin and others unearthed the capsule to make sure it was still there. They opened it to be certain its contents remained intact. Then, they put it back in the ground.
Two days later, a formal capsule opening that included 30-35 members of the Class of 1956 was held.
Among the items that had been put in the capsule:
• A class ring.
• An Academy Club jacket (the Academy Club was a girls’ organization in the school).
• A local newspaper article about the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
• A whistle from former football coach Ed Pond, whose wife taught at Penn Yan and whose daughter was a member of the Class of 1956 and attended Saturday’s capsule opening.
Griffin said in addition to many of her classmates, all of whom are in their early 80s, four members of the Penn Yan Class of 2021 attended because they were interested in what was happening.