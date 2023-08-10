PENN YAN — Penn Yan will celebrate Yates County’s Bicentennial with a parade and other engaging events on Saturday.
The celebration will commence at 1 p.m. in the county courtyard, where retiring Sheriff Ron Spike will lead the dedication of a time capsule, symbolizing the rich history and heritage of Yates County.
At 2 p.m., the opening ceremony will take place at Fireman’s Field, marking the official start of the celebration. Families are invited to attend from 2-4 p.m. for a variety of engaging historical games, guaranteed to transport participants back in time. To add to the enjoyment, hot dogs and ice cream will be provided free of charge, courtesy of generous sponsors. Additionally, a mouth-watering chicken barbecue will be available for purchase at Fireman’s Field, beginning at noon.
At 5 p.m., the highly anticipated parade will begin, captivating spectators along Main Street and Lake Street before culminating at Fireman’s Field. Spike will serve as grand marshal.
At 7 p.m., Ruby Shooz will take the stage, bringing Fireman’s Field to life with their energetic and fun-filled renditions of oldies-style music that will evoke fond memories and create an atmosphere of nostalgia.
The grand finale will be a fireworks display at 10, illuminating the night sky with vibrant colors.
For more information about volunteering or participating in the events, email PYCelebratesYC200@gmail.com or visit Penn Yan Celebrates Yates County Bicentennial on Facebook for more information.
To participate in the parade, go to yatescounty.org and click on the bicentennial logo. Or, contact historian Len Kataskas at 315-536-5147.