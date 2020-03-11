Warmer weather, shedding fur, blooming flowers, and muddy paws mean spring is just around the corner! For many of us, it also means starting fresh with a good old-fashioned spring cleaning.
Because this tradition involves using various cleaning products and stirring up dust that has been settling all winter long, make plans for your fur babies to be in another area of the house and to use only pet-safe products.
It is important to understand the toxic effect cleaning products can have on pets. Cleaning product residues settle on pets’ skin and coat and can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth. Curious pets will lick residues from cleaned surfaces or simply from their feet as part of normal grooming.
Just being in the vicinity of cleaning products may put pets at risk from product fumes too.
Watch out for cleaning products that contain phenols, phthalates, formaldehyde (in many cleaning products), bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and perchloroethylene (often in carpet shampoos). Be very careful of combining products. What’s safe alone may turn toxic when mixed.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) now offers a “Safer Choice” logo, which can be found on more than 2,000 products offering safer packaging, ingredients, and usage for pets and the people who love them.
Ingredients right from your pantry can easily create various pet-safe cleaning product recipes. These include baking soda, white vinegar, and lemon juice. Taking this route and using safe common household ingredients will undoubtedly ensure a much safer environment for your pet, family, and yourself.
While you’re clearing out the cobwebs, don’t forget to freshen up your pet’s bedding. Areas where they lounge can accumulate pet hair, dander and odors. Launder bedding and blankets and clean crates.
Well-loved toys can become kind of gross. Gather any plush toys and launder them so they’re fresh and fluffy again. Hand-wash any plastic or rubber toys, too. If there are any that are permanently soiled or damaged, it may be time to toss.
Thoroughly clean pet food and water bowls.
Opening windows to let spring air into the house is appealing, but doing so invites in allergens, dust, and other environmental debris. If your animal friend deals with allergies, it is better to keep windows closed, run an air filtration system and use air conditioning during the warm months. Add changing filters on both heating and cooling systems to your spring-cleaning list.
Give your yard and patio a good spring cleaning too. Pick up any debris that’s blown into the yard, look for any dead critters that your pet might want to roll in or eat, and check the fence or screen for any holes that would allow escape.
As you think about your garden and yard, be sure that any fertilizer, pest baits, and even mulch won’t pose a risk to your pet. Bait ingredients are attractive to all animals — not just rats and mice. And some kinds of mulch (cocoa mulch, for example) contains high concentration of theobromine, the substance in chocolate that poisons dogs. Also, cats allowed outside to hunt may munch a poisoned varmint, or a poisonous critter might come inside causing exposure to an inside kitty if ingested.
We love the fresh air, but window-perching cats consider screened areas lounge-worthy. Secure the screens so that a lazy cat won’t push out the screen and fall from the windows.
Change of season cleaning tasks also apply to your pet! We change our wardrobe when the seasons change, and pets change their coat.
Create a grooming schedule for your fur baby and keep him/her bathed and brushed. Different pets have different shedding patterns so choose grooming supplies specific to your pet’s coat needs. A tool that matches can make the task much easier for you and more enjoyable for your friend.
Wipe down your pet to remove allergens after outside play or walks. And remember between the toes!
Ask your veterinarian for a safe ear cleanser that you can use regularly. This will prevent painful ear infections.
Update your pet’s ID tag and be sure he/she is micro-chipped for spring. Take no chances using worn leashes or collars that might break and allow a getaway.
Finally, the warmer weather also brings out the “creepy-crawlies”. With modern-day protections, there is no reason for any pet to suffer from ticks, fleas, heartworms, or other parasites. No only are some of these parasites deadly but they also transmit diseases and pose human health risks.
Consult with your veterinarian on which products are most effective. Some parasites have become resistant to older preventives. By properly protecting your pet, you will protect your home and your family.
Happy spring cleaning.