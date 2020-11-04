Love has no age limit!

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month, so we thought it would be a great time to share the reasons why older animals make great pets.
When most people think of adopting a pet, their first thought is a puppy or kitten. Senior pets are often overlooked at the shelter or within a rescue organization. But these “wiser” dogs and cats just might be the perfect match for your family.
Before adopting a pet, it’s best to match your lifestyle with the type of pet you get. It’s not just the breed to think about — age plays a big factor in how much training, exercise, and overall care they’ll need. Puppies and kittens aren’t right for every family, as a lot of energy, accidents, and training (especially with puppies) are involved to get through the early stages of their lives.
People surrender their elderly pets to shelters for a number of reasons and because senior pets have often been with a single family their entire lives, the reasons for surrender tend to be more serious. Human relocation or death, financial difficulties or lifestyle changes such as divorce or job loss can lead many to give up their pets.
Sadly, some elderly animals are given up because they are an inconvenience in their old age. The cat who came into the house as a calendar-cute kitten is now up in the double digits. The kids who clamored for “a kitten for Christmas” are older and don’t have time for her any longer.
Adopting a senior pet might be a great option — they’re easy-to-love, potty/litter trained, and often require less exercise than their younger counterparts. And, yes you can teach a dog (or cat!) new tricks or train them out of behaviors you don’t like.
What classifies a pet as “senior”? It varies, but cats and small dogs are generally considered “senior” at seven years of age. Larger breed dogs tend to have shorter life spans compared to smaller breeds and are often considered senior when they are 5 to 6 years of age.
It’s important to keep in mind that age is not a disease — older pets can be just as healthy as younger ones! Although senior pets may develop age-related problems, good care allows them to live happy, healthy and active lives in their senior years.
When adopting from a shelter, you often have the opportunity to learn more about the animal you are considering bringing home, including their background, energy level and how they might get along with other animals in the house. Since senior pets are fully grown, you’ll be immediately aware of important information like personality type and grooming requirements, making it easier to choose the perfect pet for your family. What you see is what you get — you’ll know their full-grown size and activity level, and how that might affect your lifestyle. Their behavior is more predictable because their personalities are already well developed. You’ll know things like whether your senior pet is outgoing or shy, if she loves to go on adventures or prefers to nap on the couch, and other behavioral traits that make him who he is.
In addition, health history is often available for senior pets through adoption and rescue services. In fact, some seniors are placed in foster homes as they await adoption. Foster parents are a valuable resource regarding the pet’s medical conditions.
If you are considering senior adoption there are some healthcare things to keep in mind. First, it is normal for pets to lose some of their sight and hearing as they age, similar to humans. Older pets may develop cataracts and they may not respond as well to voice commands. Teach hand signals for communication and maintain a familiar environment.
Second, while it’s easy to spot the outward signs of aging such as graying hair coat and slower pace, it’s also important to remember a pet’s organ systems are also changing. Just like humans, an older pet is more likely to develop diseases such as heart, kidney and liver disease, cancer or arthritis. If you give a sweet senior pet a new home, be certain to have your veterinarian run tests to establish a baseline for their internal health and take disease prevention measures. If disease or pain are caught early, pets live longer, happier lives.
Last, remember that weight can have a tremendous effect on an older pet’s health. Obesity in older pets increases the risk of arthritis, difficulty breathing, insulin resistance or diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, skin problems, cancer and other conditions. If you adopt a senior with a weight issue, again, seek veterinary assistance in formulating a safe weight reduction program for your new friend.
Pets can be trained at any age, and older dogs and cats are just as smart as younger ones. In fact, they can be easier to train because they’re calmer and commonly have a greater attention span.
Older pets are more likely to be housebroken/litter trained and have manners. They don’t require the constant monitoring and training that puppies and kittens do. It’s nice to adopt an animal who can comfortably be left alone in a house or apartment — because they’ve got years of experience!
Senior pets are instant companions, ready to go on a long walk or to be the snuggle buddy or workout partner you need from the get-go.
If you are considering adopting a senior pet, you will not only gain a wonderful companion, but also will transform the life of an animal in need. You will be a homeless pet’s hero. You’ll see gratitude in your new friend’s eyes and joy in their wagging tail or loud purr. You will also feel joy and gratitude yourself every time you look at the sweet old soul you rescued — joy because this special pet will love you so much, and gratitude that you are worthy of that love. You’re giving him/her a loving, stable home in which to live out their years and you will have the honor of being part of their final adventures.
Love has no age limit!