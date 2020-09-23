HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Humane Society is holding its second annual Paws for Fall Celebration and Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4 at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 2976 County Road 48.
There will be free activities for the whole family, including pumpkin decorating, face painting, and the chance to pet zoo animals. Local vendors will be on hand. Cutest Pets of the Finger Lakes calendars will be on sale for $15 each. Doughnuts and cider will be served.
Face coverings are required, and social distancing will be in place. Those attending are not allowed to bring their own pets to the event.
Contact the Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 with questions.