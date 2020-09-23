Pain isn’t fun for any of us, and our furry friends are no exception.
The International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (IVAPM) was established in 2001 and has established September as Animal Pain Awareness Month. The annual initiative coincides with human medicine’s Pain Awareness Month and includes outreach and information campaigns aimed at helping to educate pet parents on how to recognize and manage chronic and acute pain.
It can be very stressful to see your pet in pain and be unsure about what to do for them. Equally stressful is not knowing IF your pet is in pain. Identifying the (sometimes mysterious) symptoms in our pets is the first step to getting them back on track and doing the things that they love with their family.
Whenever humans suffer from pain, we express it in many different ways including holding the stricken area, grimacing, vocalizing distress or posting about it on social media. Animals can also display that they are in pain, though their ways may be a bit different.
According to the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), more than 45 million household pets suffer from chronic or acute pain, but unlike their human counterparts, they cannot tell us where it hurts. Knowing how to spot possible signs of pain can make the difference between getting your pet prompt medical attention to alleviate their issues or having them suffer in silence.
A painful pet may exhibit decreased activity. Take notice if your pet is not playing as much as usual, or simply lying around more of the time. Not going up or down stairs, engaging in less play time, and less jumping/a reluctance to jump onto surfaces (especially for cats) should prompt your attention.
If your pet doesn’t want to eat or drink, this can signal mouth pain, or other internal issues. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats show signs of oral disease by the age of 3. The American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS) agrees that for pets 4 years old and up, that number increases to 100 percent. Periodontal disease, fractured teeth, and tartar with secondary gingivitis all cause toothaches in our furry friends. Dropping food when eating, chewing on only one side of the mouth, facial swelling and excessive drooling are all signs of oral pain. Has your pet friend decided not to eat hard food or treats any longer? Call for an examination today.
Focused chewing or scratching on a single area, sometimes to the point of mutilation or excessive grooming particularly at a single spot are also pain indicators. Neurologic referred pain, orthopedic discomfort, or dermatologic issues may all be responsible.
Does your animal friend have difficulty rising and standing up after sitting or lying down? Does he/she appear hunched over or display other changes in posture (also called guarding)? Please consult your veterinarian.
Hurting animals frequently act depressed, withdrawn or uninterested. Hiding or refusing to come when called (referred to as denning) are sure signs that an animal is in need of medical attention. Like most people you know, pain can account for lack of movement and for being antisocial and grumpy in animals as well.
Always pay attention to any changes in bathroom habits. While such changes can have several causes, pain is often at the root of new behaviors. Seek medical advice if your feline is urinating or defecating outside the litter box or your canine is taking longer to pass stool.
Pain can change vital signs. Animals in pain, both acute and chronic can have an increase in respiratory rate, heart rate, and even temperature. Please do not ignore heavy panting or labored breathing after activity for your pet.
We all want to be great pet parents, and that starts with knowing as much as we can about them. Pain management for our fur friends is about quality of life — whether it be managing post surgical comfort for a young kitten that has been spayed or controlling osteoarthritis pain for a senior dog with spinal disc disease.
Moving forward, watch closely for any changes in your pet’s day-to-day behavior. Keep a written log if needed. Openly discuss any concerns about your pet friend’s comfort with your veterinarian. And always seek to provide exercise, healthy nutrition, regular oral hygiene, and an age-appropriate environment for your fur friend!
Thank you all for trusting us to care for your pets over the last 28 years. Our anniversary month always reminds us that we have been blessed with great human and animal friendships all of these years!