One in four people buy Valentine’s Day gifts for their pets, and almost half admit they cuddle with their pet more than their human partner.
Why not? After all, our pets give us unconditional love 365 days of the year. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to let them know just how much we appreciate them.
Why be like the 1 in 5 people who prefer to spend Valentine’s Day with a pet rather than a human? First of all, they don’t talk. Likely, we all will agree that’s a good thing! They’re cute when they follow us around, and even when they drool!
Pets don’t care if we are “presentable”. No fancy clothes or even a shower are needed for their affection. Just a romp in the snow, a feathered wand toy, a good ear scratch or a belly rub are all they ask for.
You will never need to dream up a way to “get rid” of a pet (like some human dates). Instead, pets are fun, loyal, entertaining, and will never complain about “vacuuming” the kitchen floor!
If you have found the furry Love-of-Your-Life, please be sure to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely. Don’t let pets near treats sweetened with xylitol. If ingested, this sweetener can cause a drop in blood sugar resulting in incoordination and seizures.
All types of chocolate are potentially life-threatening if ingested by pets. The presence of caffeine-like stimulants and high fat content can lead to symptoms ranging from pancreatitis to cardiac issues.
Be sure to clean up alcohol spills immediately and keep all cocktails out of pet reach. Because animals are smaller, a little bit of alcohol can do a lot of harm.
If you receive a floral arrangement, sift through and remove all toxic plants. Especially, do not leave a lily if you have a feline Valentine. If roses with thorns are included, safely de-thorn them far away from pets. Biting, stepping on, or swallowing those sharp spines can cause serious infection.
Pawing kitties and nosy pooches can get seriously hurt by their curiosity of burning candles. Never leave them lit and unattended.
If presents are part of your Valentine’s Day celebration, be sure to remove all wrapping paper, ribbons, and balloons so that no pet friends swallow these “fun to play with” items. This can lead to choking, gastrointestinal issues, and sometimes surgery.
If you plan to give a furry gift of life to someone this Valentine’s day, please be sure you have discussed it with that person. (S)he should be involved in the selection and be ready for the lifelong commitment that comes with a companion animal friend.
Want to celebrate with your fur bestie this Valentine’s Day? Take your dog on an excursion to a park/trail that’s new and fun. Make cards using your feline artist’s pawprint and share them with co-workers and friends.
Do a photo shoot with your pet(s). Include a chalkboard showing his/her date of adoption or birthday. Dress alike and then show all of your social media contacts your fur-ever friend.
Make healthy, shareable treats and then have a play date for your dog or gift them to fellow feline lovers.
Consider taking your pet to visit someone who doesn’t get very many visitors or who has lost their pet. Spending time with a new furry animal will warm any heart.
Perhaps you would like to share love by donating soft blankets, food, or toys to pets awaiting their Forever Valentine in shelters and rescue facilities. Or maybe you know of a pet-owning family that cannot afford extra comforts and would greatly appreciate something for the animal they love.
Make a mixtape for your pet. Yes, they enjoy music too! Collect a playlist of calming classical music or pet vibes to play for them when you’re not home. You also can listen together on lazy days.
If you are lucky enough to share your life with a pet, you already have the best Valentine around! We wish you lots of purrs near your ear, wet slobbery kisses, and snuggles!