PHELPS — The Phelps Lions Club honored community and club members with Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Awards at its annual club picnic July 19.
Robert J. Uplinger was a Past Lions International President who came from the Syracuse area. The New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation created this award to enable Lions Clubs in Multiple District 20 (New York State and Bermuda) to honor those in their clubs and communities who have done much to help others.
The Phelps Lions Club’s first recipient, Tony Green, received an Uplinger award for his many years as the scoutmaster of Phelps Boy Scout Troop 46. Margey Green accepted the award on his behalf, as Green was at summer camp with the scouts.
The second recipient, John Storer, was unable to attend the picnic. He also will be receiving an Uplinger award for his years serving the Phelps community as village police chief. Storer also is an active member of the Phelps Sauerkraut Weekend Committee and is always there to help.
Phelps Lions Club Secretary Elaine Spross and Treasurer Pat Zeger received Uplinger awards for the many years of service they have provided as officers, and through their active participation in the club’s service and fundraising activities.
Once again this year, the Phelps Lions Club gave Community Service Awards to three graduating Midlakes High School seniors. Each student was given a plaque and a $100 check. Lion Karen Moracco delivered the plaques and checks to the school.
This year’s recipients were Nathan Laird, Josh Newton, and Kyle Richards.