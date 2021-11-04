PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Theatre Company was awarded $7,500 in grant funding recently from the Keuka Area Fund to support the revitalization of the Sampson Theatre.
The Keuka Area Fund administered by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes provides grants to registered 501C(3) organizations that serve residents of the communities surrounding Keuka Lake.
The Community Foundation builds community and inspires philanthropy. They support creative, effective, and innovative programs in the areas of human services, arts and culture, education and youth, health, the environment, and civic affairs.
The Keuka Area Fund grant will support PYTCo’s mission by providing additional funds towards revitalizing the Sampson Theatre – a project that will provide an economic boost to local businesses, workforce development and tourism. Learn more about the Sampson Theatre and the revitalization project at www.pytco.org.