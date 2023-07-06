GENEVA — Radio Free Honduras celebrates the traditional music of Honduras and the legendary contributions of Charlie Baran, and the group will bring its brand of entertainment to the Geneva lakefront next week.
Radio Free Honduras will perform at the Geneva Lakefront Gazebo from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stargroove then takes the stage to perform from 6-8 p.m.
In 1992, before moving to the U.S., Baran’s group, Banda Blanca, received top honors with a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Top Latin Songs. Baran has kept his musical flame glowing largely through acoustic solo performances around Chicago for the past 10 years — until the formation of Radio Free Honduras. This diverse collective of virtuoso musicians provide a platform for Baran’s original works.
Their show includes a diverse program of Latin-influenced music with lively percussion, eclectic instrumentation, and rich harmonies each designed to showcase Baran’s guitar work, and his limitless supply of energy and enthusiasm for music.
Stargroove, led by Michael George Gonzalez and accompanied by some of the region’s finest musicians, will deliver a “get up and dance” set of original music influenced by funk, soul, jazz and reggae.
Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs. Food and beverage are available for purchase.
This concert is made possible by the city of Geneva and local sponsors. In case of rain, the music moves inside to the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.