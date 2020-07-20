GENEVA — Five years ago 90-something Jody Lavin sat on a bench on the banks of Seneca Lake with her daughter Mary, eating ice cream and enjoying the calm serenity of the moment. Suddenly, right in front of them, an osprey dove feet-first into the lake, grabbed an unsuspecting lake trout, then flapped its wings mightily as it flew off with the big fish wriggling in its claws.
Both Jody and Mary Lavin were at first startled, then silently watched the bird and fish disappear into the beautiful blue summer sky.
As she scooped her ice cream Jody Lavin then said, “I hope that fish had a dream to fly.”
Mary Lavin later told her siblings about it — one of those siblings being her songwriting sister, Christine. Christine told all of her songwriting friends about it, and declared that someone needed to write a song about that episode.
Years went by. Pages of the calendar flipped. In 2020 Christine was invited to enter a song into a Mother’s Day songwriting challenge by the foundation that honors the late songwriter, Rachel Bissex, and since none of her friends had written the song about the osprey and the trout, Christine decided she would, and she did.
On Mother’s Day dozens of songs were posted on Rachel Bissex’s Facebook page, and to her great surprise, Christine’s song got the most “likes,” winning her $100.
Christine is in the recording studio this summer, recording her 25th solo album, and is going to record the song, “My Sister Mary & My Mother.” She plans to make a video for the studio recording, and very much wants footage of an osprey doing what the osprey does in her song:
She will pay $100 — her winnings that day — to the person who can supply her with the best footage of an osprey and lake trout, or the best still photographs of an osprey and lake trout acting out the scene on Seneca Lake (though film footage is preferred).
The album is scheduled for release in October, so there’s plenty of time.
The cover photo for the video will be of her mom and her sister (it accompanies this story)
The footage/photos don’t need to be new — if by chance you’ve already captured this on film, you might soon be $100 richer.