GENEVA — Recess got a whole lot better last week for North Street Elementary School students thanks to fourth-grader Marco Palmisano.
Palmisano, 9, was underwhelmed last year when he encountered the condition of his classroom’s recess supplies. A small bag containing a deflated kickball and basketball left much to be desired. In fact, his third-grade teacher Arlene Eddington used to send out rubber chickens with her students just for something else to play with.
Palmisano suggested to his mothers, Laurie Palmisano and Casey Peterson, that perhaps they could buy new balls for the classroom. But young Marco soon realized that would not be fair to the other third-graders so he suggested buying supplies for the entire grade. Then he felt the other grade levels would feel left out if they didn’t have new balls, so he proposed buying some for the entire grades 2-5 school.
But his parents told him they just didn’t have enough money to do that.
They didn’t want Marco’s altruistic idea to die, however. Peterson knows Katie Flowers, director of Community Engagement and Service Learning at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, who also happens to sit on the board of the Wyckoff Family Foundation.
“I knew she would be able to help a little bit or point us in the right direction,” Peterson said.
Flowers suggested submitting a grant application, but since it was Marco’s idea his parents wanted him to do the legwork — which involved researching the cost of recess supplies in addition to writing the application itself.
So last spring young Marco headed to Olympia Sports and started tallying up the prices of his dream recess items — kickballs, soccer balls, footballs, Frisbees, hand pumps and large mesh bags.
“We added it up then we rounded up all the prices,” he said, noting the amount came to about $4,000. “Which is a lot of money, that’s a lot. I thought maybe it was too much.”
But with his parents urging, young Marco went ahead and filled out the grant application. And at the end of June, he was surprised at school with the announcement that the Wyckoff Foundation had awarded the entire $4,000 he requested.
“Our whole class was surprised. It was so cool,” said Arlene Eddington, who gives Marco all the credit. “I was just a proud teacher who said ‘Yeah, Marco, what a great idea.”
Over the summer, Marco said some of his friends and classmates would badger him with questions, wondering if the new recess equipment had arrived yet.
The answer is yes.
During the second full week of school, boxes galore were piled across the school stage. On Sept. 13, Marco and his parents and younger sister Leigh (a North Street second-grader), unpacked the boxes and started organizing the supplies into piles.
As Marco took out a kickball, he was visibly excited.
“This is like a professional kickball,” he said, also pointing out a nearby box of pumps that would enable each class to be able to service its own balls.
“I’m literally pumped,” Eddington exclaimed to her former student. “You guys, this is incredible.”
Last Monday and Tuesday, Marco, Assistant Principal Christine Taylor and Principal Eric Vaillancourt delivered the supplies and a big mesh bag to each of the building’s 37 classrooms. Taylor said the students were excited to get the new items and were especially grateful for the pumps.
“Many students said it is difficult to re-inflate their current equipment when it deflates,” Taylor wrote in an email, noting Palmisano’s idea benefits every student and provides equal access to recess equipment without the need to share items or search for inflated or reliable equipment. “This excitement is just proof that Marco thought of everything while planning his Wyckoff grant proposal.”
He also did a bang-up job preparing the grant application, according to Haley Eagley, grant aide for the Geneva city school district. All she had to do was provide a cover page with contact information, a list of school board members, a small breakdown of costs (although Marco did as well) and a letter of interest that Taylor penned.
“When I received Marco’s application — he came extremely close to hitting all of the points that the application asks for (which is amazing for a young man!),” Eagley wrote in an email. “Marco did an outstanding job [addressing] points like need and demand, outcomes, resources and activities, organizational capacity and future expectations.”
Although it may seem like his project is now complete, it’s not. Peterson said Marco still has to submit a final report and thank you note to the Wyckoff Foundation. Eddington also wants to bring him to the school board for a public presentation.
Peterson said she and Palmisano are understandably proud of their son and grateful for the encouragement he received along the way.
“It was a good project because he could do it start to finish,” Peterson said. “And he got to learn about generosity through the Wyckoffs and their role in supporting our community and one kid’s idea.”
Eddington said as a third-grade teacher, she likes to get her young charges outside for recess for at least 15 minutes a day. When she posted the news on Facebook that Marco had successfully secured the grant, she said she received more than 500 Facebook “likes” and comments.
“He’s a shining star,” she said, hugging her former student. “It just started with his idea.”