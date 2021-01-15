(Editor’s Note: Today, we are introducing a new regular religion columnist, Ed Murphy, and his monthly “Faith Perspectives” column. Let us know what you think at fltimes@fltimes.com).
I would like to introduce myself. I retired from education in 2018 and as a priest for three small parishes in northern New York in 2019. My wife Sue and I moved to Romulus in July of 2019. I recently have been called to be the priest for Grace, Willowdale. I look forward to writing these articles. You can reach me at emurphy91452.com.
I believe that we are all called to be certain people who are to do certain things. As Christians, we are called to follow Jesus. That means to love God and love our neighbors.
I remember working with a young pastor in a program for addictions. It was a 12-step program that was Christ-centered and Bible-based. The young pastor was doing a fine job with all sorts of people with all sorts of addictions. He was getting a lot of flak for working with other churches and having the program at a church that I served. He was talking about throwing in the towel on his ministry and asked me what he should do. I asked him who CALLED him? He said Jesus. I said he had his answer to his problem. He went on to lead a wonderful growing church.
When I think about the Call from God it reminds me of my favorite hymn. The chorus of “Here I am Lord” says, “Here I am Lord, is it I Lord? I have heard you calling in the night. I will go Lord if you lead me. I will hold your people in my heart.” Our Old Testament reading this week is 1 Samuel 3:1-10. It reminds me of Here I am Lord. It is titled, “The Lord calls Samuel (no pun intended).” The boy Samuel ministered before the Lord under Eli. In those days receiving the word of the Lord was rare. Sounds to me like our time now with the pandemic and all of our craziness. Eli was weak and lying down. The Lord called Samuel. Samuel said, “Here I am” and went to Eli and asked what he wanted. Eli said he didn’t call and for him to go back to sleep. By the third time the Lord called to Samuel, Eli realized that it was God calling Samuel. Eli told Samuel to say to God, “Speak Lord, your servant is listening.” Note that the listening part is very important here. Samuel heard again from God and he listened.
In between the Old Testament reading and the gospel I want to point out that Monday is Rev. Martin Luther King Day. I do believe that we realize that Dr. King had a Call from God to help to point out the racial injustice that was taking place. Sadly, we still have major work to do on this. I do believe that we are called to change our systems in regards to racial injustice. Monday is also the beginning of the Week of Christian Unity. This year’s theme is “Abide in my love ... you will bear much fruit.” Heaven knows we need to be working toward unity in our homes, workplaces and churches.
The gospel is John 1:43-51. Again we hear of a CALL from Jesus. Jesus begins calling His Apostles. Jesus found Philip and said “Follow me!” Guess what? Philip followed Jesus. Philip told Nathaniel that they had found the Messiah in Jesus of Nazareth. Nathaniel said, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Sounds like the wrong side of the tracks story to me. I can relate to that having grown up in a rough part of town. Jesus saw Nathaniel coming and said, “Here truly is an Israelite in whom there is no deceit.” What a powerful statement. Nathaniel went on to say that Jesus was the Messiah, the King of Israel. Jesus said that Nathaniel would see great things like the angels descending and ascending on the Son of Man.
I do believe that these readings fit perfectly into the sad situations that we find ourselves in today. We as a people need now, more than ever, to pay attention to who God is calling us to be. We need to pay attention to what God is calling us all to do! What are you going to do to listen and carry out the CALL that we are receiving if we just listen? Time to start with prayer and then get up and do something! AMEN!