Narcissus “rejected all romantic advances and eventually fell in love with his own reflection in a pool of water” (Wikipedia). I know that sounds extreme but for some people it isn’t too far from the truth.
Don’t get me wrong, we all can be full of ourselves at times. We all love to be appreciated and affirmed and valued. The problem occurs when we are in constant need of attention and affirmation and think that the world revolves around us. Some people not only damage themselves but they also hurt those around them. It reminds me of a Justin Bieber song called “Love Yourself.” The narcissist is always looking in the mirror and dismissing their partner. My favorite line is, “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone.” Pay attention to what mama is telling us.
The other side of the coin is that we need to love ourselves and there is a healthy selfishness.
Our Old Testament passage is Proverbs 25:6-7. It reads, “Do not exalt yourself in the king’s presence, and do not claim a place among his great men; it is better for him to say to you ‘Come up here’ than for him to humiliate you before his nobles.”
Luke 14:1, 7-14 is a similar passage. On the Sabbath Jesus went to eat at a prominent Pharisees’ house. Jesus noticed the guests picking the best seats in the house. Jesus told a parable about not picking the seats of honor so that the host won’t come and ask you to give up your seat to someone else. Better to pick a back seat and have the host ask you to move up.
Now the real meat and potatoes of this scripture. Jesus said when you give a dinner do not invite your family and friends and rich people so that you get a return invitation to their place. Instead invite the poor and crippled and lame and blind. They cannot repay you, but you will be rewarded in heaven.
Seems like we are to exalt God only. He alone is worthy of our praise and worship. Exalting ourselves is a disaster waiting to happen. Remember the first shall be last and the last shall be first. It’s our choice: Will we be full of ourselves or full of others? AMEN!