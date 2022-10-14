As I was driving, I was going over thoughts for this sermon.
I was getting into Waterloo and saw the most beautiful rainbow! I thought that even with all the craziness in the world, God still keeps His promises. After all, that is the original meaning of the rainbow. The science teacher in me would say something about the white light being refracted and the colors coming forward.
The Old Testament reading is Habakkuk 1:1-4,2:1-4. The first part was Habakkuk complaining to God. Took a lot of guts maybe? Verse 2 says, “How long, Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, “Violence!” But you do not save?” Habakkuk (can’t help it ... it is a fun name to say) goes on complaining! Then he tells God he will keep watch to see what God will say to him so he can bring God’s answers to the people. Sure enough, God answered (kept His promise). God said to write down His answer on a tablet and have a herald take it to the people.
He went on to say that “you will get your answer at the appointed time and It Will Be True!” God said to wait for it since it would certainly come. Wait for it because here comes the promise kept. Verse 2:4 says, “See, the enemy is puffed up, his desires are not upright — but the righteous person will live by his faithfulness. ... “ I am going to put my money on living by faithfulness. How about you?
Let’s look at St. Paul’s 2nd letter to Timothy 1:1-14. This is a very powerful Epistle! Paul begins “in keeping with the PROMISE of the life that is Jesus Christ.” Next, Paul is thankful. He thanks God whom he serves. Paul writes from prison and yet is thankful. He told Timothy that he longed to see him with joyful tears. He then talked about laying on of hands being a gift from God. The Spirit gave the power, love and self-discipline. Paul invited Timothy to suffer for The Gospel since God saved them and called them to be Holy. This did not happen from anything they did but by God’s purpose and Grace. And Paul further instructs Timothy and us in verses 13-14, “What you have heard from me, keep as the pattern of sound teaching, with Faith and Love in Jesus Christ. Guard the good deposit that was entrusted to you — guard it with the help of The Holy Spirit who lives in us.”
Ah, another promise kept. Jesus promised that the Father would send an advocate, a comforter, to be with the Disciples and us when Jesus left the earth. With the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, we can look for Blessed Assurance of who we will be in Eternity! AMEN!