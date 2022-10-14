Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 5 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Sodus Bay. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&