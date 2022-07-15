I am sure that many of us don’t want to hear the words of this message. But I feel called to preach it anyway.
It seems that we live in a culture today that is bent on getting our own way without regards for others. It seems that we have become much more selfish and self-centered. It seems that if someone disagrees with us we are to disregard their ideas or even hate them.
Many times on Facebook I see someone trying to say something that isn’t even political and some replies are negative and downright mean. I feel like we have lost our common sense, that we have lost our filters and boundaries toward each other. I thought that the Golden Rule says to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you?”
I do believe that at times we all have the “I ... Me ... My ... and Mine Dis-Ease.” We have good and bad within ourselves. And we look to blame someone else for everything. When I get the urge to blame someone I can look in the mirror and come back to my senses if I am being honest with myself.
All of these thoughts came to mind while reading St. Paul’s letter to the Galatians, Chapter six, verses 1-6. It is a short part of this letter that packs a huge wallop. It talks about judgment. Ah, something that is not in short supply today. Verse one reads, “Brothers and Sisters, if someone is caught in sin, you who live by the Spirit should restore the person gently.”
I am lucky to usually have an accountability partner who is gentle when I mess up. Before I retired I had a wonderful spiritual director who was Mennonite. While making a point she would ask “Where do you see God in the mix?” Many people will judge others (BIG MISTAKE!) and instead of being gentle in restoring the person they can become just plain nasty to them. They get real self-righteous! Paul went on to write “But watch yourself, or you also may be tempted.” I find that sometimes we dislike a quality in someone that we also dislike in ourselves.
Paul said that we are to carry each other’s burdens and not compare ourselves to others. That’s another whole message. Sounds like good advice. I do believe that as followers of Jesus we are called to carry each other’s burdens and not judge each other. I know it’s a very tough thing to do at times. I don’t remember Jesus telling the Disciples that following Him would be a walk on the beach. I remembering reading of His commands to us to love God and love our neighbor. Sort of like building each other up and not tearing each other down! Amen!