Our Old Testament reading this month is Jeremiah 31:27-34. What stands out for me is “covenant.” The Biblical meaning of the word is very different from our definition today. According to “Bible Project” it is a relationship between two partners who make binding promises to each other and work together to reach a common goal. I believe our Christian walk is our relationship with God and relationship with each other.
In Jeremiah we hear, “The days are coming declares the Lord when I will plant the kingdoms of Israel and Judah with the offspring of people and of animals.”
Could it be that God gave the people a second chance?
Then God said He would make a New Covenant with the people not like the one that people broke. Listen to the New Covenant carefully. “I will put my law in their minds and write it on their hearts.” Think about that for a moment. And a big part of the New Covenant says, “For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more.” He said that he would not remember their sins as far as the east is from the west. I wonder how our covenant — or relationship with God and others — is today?
The Gospel is Luke 18:1-8. It is the parable of the persistent widow.
I have a pastor friend, and I wanted his church to host community meals. It took me a long time of being a pest before the church decided to do it. My friend said I was like the persistent widow in the Bible. Jesus told the disciples to always pray and never give up. He told them a story of a certain judge who did not fear God or care what people thought.
Verse three says, “And there was a widow in that town who kept coming to him with the plea, ‘Grant me justice against my adversary.’” For awhile the judge refused. But the widow didn’t give up. The judge thought the squeaky wheels get the grease. Or if he didn’t give her justice she might come and attack him. Then Jesus said if the judge provided justice how much more will God bring justice to His chosen ones who cry out to Him day and night?
And the last part of the story had Jesus putting a spin on it. He asked when the Son of Man returns will He find faith on earth? So if we are to be God’s people we have to keep the covenant. We need to be persistent in prayers and seek justice. AMEN!