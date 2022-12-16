We are now in the season of Advent. It is the season before Christmas. It is when we prepare for the Second Coming of Christ and the annual coming of the Baby King on Dec. 25. It is a season for parties and shopping and decorations. More importantly it is a time of watching and waiting and listening for God to help us prepare our hearts and minds for the birth of Jesus Christ!
I want to look at Jeremiah 23:1-6. This one has to be a scary one to pastors. I tend to look at it as a way to keep us on track. You might say so we don’t become full of ourselves and stay humble.
Verse one says, “Woe to the shepherds who are destroying and scattering the sheep of my pasture, declares the Lord.” God goes on to say that He will bestow punishment on the leaders who have not taken care of the sheep. It is interesting to note that “pastor” is another name for “shepherd.” Pastor not Pasture! God says, “He will regather the flocks and bring them back to the pasture.” Further speaking of pastors, verse four says, “I will place shepherds over they who will tend them, they will no longer be afraid or terrified, nor will any be missing.”
Let’s look at Luke 23:33-43. It is the story of Jesus, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords hanging on a cross. Lots of important stuff here! In verse 34 Jesus said, “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.” Forgiveness could be a whole series of sermons. People at Jesus’ dying mocked Him and offered Him sour wine. The sign over His cross said Jesus of Nazareth King of the Jews. The two thieves who were crucified with Jesus were very different. One told Jesus to save Himself and them. The other rebuked the one saying this man has done no wrong and we are getting what we deserve. The repentant thief said, “Jesus remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus answered, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
So Jesus’ kingship comes because He humbled Himself to be born as one of us (although still God) to a lowly peasant girl in a stinky stable. His kingship comes from making Himself obedient and vulnerable enough to die a horrible death for us. The world saw Jesus as a failure. We know the rest of the story of Him dying and rising from the dead. I wish for you a blessed Advent. I hope that you are able to watch and wait and prepare. AMEN!
Ed Murphy is a Supply Priest who fills in at various parishes around the Finger Lakes. His “Faith Perspectives” column is published monthly on the Finger Lakes Times’ Religion page. Contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.