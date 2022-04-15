In today’s column, I want to focus on letting go of all the stuff we don’t need and what others think of us. Ah … a tough thing to do because it is connected with forgiveness. And we really don’t want to forgive.
There is a story about a grandson and his grandfather who were very close. The grandfather had a cat he loved dearly. Grandfather went on a trip and left the cat with the grandson. While grandfather was gone the cat died. Grandson was heartbroken. When grandpa returned the boy told grandpa what happened and how sorry he was. Grandpa forgave the grandson and told him to bury the cat. The grandson did, but there was a problem. He couldn’t forgive himself, kept digging up the cat and bringing it back to the grandfather. After a while the grandfather convinced the boy not to dig it up anymore and to “Let It Go!”
When we ask for forgiveness and repent, our Heavenly Father forgives us once and for all. He no longer remembers it. We don’t need to keep bringing it up. Let that sink in!
Father, Son and Holy Spirit don’t want us to keep bringing up the past. In Isaiah 43:16-21 God tells the people, ”Forget the former things, do not dwell on the past, see I am doing a new thing.” Since God forgives us we need to believe it to be true.
In St. Paul’s letter to the Philippians 3:13-14, he says, “Brothers and Sisters, I do not consider myself yet to be taken hold of. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” In other words let go of the hurts and disappointments and other baggage from the past and work on what is to come.
In John 12:1-8, Jesus went to a dinner at the house of Lazarus, Martha and Mary. Mary took an expensive perfume, washed Jesus’ feet with it and dried them with her hair. What a perfect act of love. The perfume was nard. It is one of the sweetest things I have ever smelled. Judas complained that it could have been sold and the money given to the poor. Jesus said it was intended for His burial. He also said that the poor would always be with us, but, in person, He would not. Maybe He was trying to tell us to let go of our preconceived notions and pay attention to who is important?
So our challenge is to try to let go of stuff that holds us back from living fully. To let go of those things that get in our way of our full relationship with God. Lots to think about and lots to do. AMEN!