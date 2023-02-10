It’s been said that God’s ways are not our ways and our ways are not God’s ways. Thank God for that. I am not sure we would exist anymore.
St. Paul’s 1st Letter to the Corinthians 3:1-9 talks about the church being too worldly and not eternal. So Paul says that he has to feed them on milk. Mature Christians would be able to eat meat and potatoes. He talks about them (and us) fighting among ourselves. He speaks specifically about jealousy and quarreling.
It seems that the fastest way to divide a church is through quarreling. Some blame this on Satan, although I believe that a good dose of ego and self righteousness also are involved. The in-fighting really gives a bad name to Christians.
As I was working on these sermon notes I kept hearing the song “Smiling Faces” by the Temptations. Some of the lyrics follow: “Smiling faces show no trace of the evil that lies within. (Can you dig it?) I’m a telling you. The truth is in the eyes, cause the eyes don’t lie. Amen. ... I’m telling you beware of the pat on the back. It might just hold you back. Jealousy (jealousy) Misery (misery) Envy (envy).” Well, you get the picture.
Let’s go on to Matthew 5:21-37. This is not an easy gospel to hear since we are all guilty of many of the sins Jesus is talking about. Jesus said you shall not murder and anyone who is angry with their brothers and sisters (without cause) will be judged! Ouch! Jesus said before you make your offering at the altar make peace with your brothers and sisters. That’s why the Offertory comes before the Consecration. Here we see our natural world doing battle with our eternal world.
I recently served on jury duty. Jesus said to settle out of court before the judge decides what to do with you. As for adultery, Jesus said if you look at a woman with lust you have already committed adultery. Better to pluck out your eyes than to not see eternal life. I remember meeting with a group of clergy. They were talking about adultery. I wondered why we all still had our eyes intact? Jesus talked about other sins but I think the message here is clear. The question is are we going to choose our worldly views over our spiritual views? AMEN!