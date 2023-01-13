We are now in the season after the Epiphany. The Epiphany is the 12th or final day of the Christmas Season. It is known by different names such as Twelfth Night, Feast of the Three Kings, and Little Christmas. It commemorates the visit by the Wise Men to the Christ child. They gave the Baby King gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. They followed the star from the east until it stopped over where the baby was with Mary and Joseph. They saw clearly as the King of Kings was revealed to them in a helpless little one.
An Epiphany is a wonderful experience if we can be present and not miss it. It shows us that which has been hidden transform to a state of being made known. It is an aha moment! The first Epiphany happened when the Light of the World was revealed in Jesus’ birth.
Psalm 40:1-12 had King David singing a love song to God. After all, that is what psalms really are. Verse three says, “He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in Him.” Notice the words “song,” “praise” and “trust.” Verse seven says, “Then I said, Here I am, I have come — it is written about me in the scroll.” Reminds me of my favorite hymn, “Here I am Lord.” David had an Epiphany in that he began to understand God’s plan for us. He saw clearly that we have to trust in God’s Grace.
John 1:29-42 has John the Baptist testifying about who Jesus is. John clearly saw the spirit come down from heaven as a dove and lighting on Jesus. Then John saw Jesus and told his disciples, “Look, the Lamb of God.” Two of the disciples followed Jesus. Jesus asked what they wanted. They asked where He was staying. Jesus said, “Come and see.” Jesus invited them to see clearly for themselves who He was.
I wonder if we see clearly when Jesus says to us to come and see? AMEN!
Ed Murphy is a Supply Priest who fills in at various parishes around the Finger Lakes. His “Faith Perspectives” column is published monthly on the Finger Lakes Times Religion page. Contact him at emurphy91452@gmail.com.