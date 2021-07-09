I grew up in the slums. There were lots of crazy things we had to do to survive. We didn’t hang around with the really tough kids and yet we had to learn to look and act tough no matter what. We learned never to hit a girl, and if you pinky swore with someone you had to keep your word no matter what. If you took a double dare you had to follow through. Some of these practices came with heavy costs. It basically came down to looking tough and having it together. It came down to “saving face” no matter what. Sadly some of the kids I knew didn’t make it to adulthood.
Mark 6:14-29 reminded me of saving face. King Herod was not a good king. Jesus was getting real well known for His healings and other miracles. People were saying that He was John the Baptist come back to life while others said that He was Elijah. Herod had had John beheaded. Let’s go back in time. Herod had John arrested and thrown in jail. I know this is starting to sound like a soap opera. John was arrested because he told Herod that it was not lawful for him to take Herodias, his brother’s wife as his wife. Herodias wanted John killed. Herod feared John and believed he was a holy and righteous man. So Herod protected John. Now the plot thinkers. Herod threw himself a huge birthday party.
Herodias’ daughter danced for Herod and all the big-wigs. Herod had a large ego and lots of wine. He told the girl (in front of everyone) that he would give her anything up to half his kingdom. The girl asked her mom what to ask for. You guessed it: The head of John the Baptist on a platter. The king had given his word and couldn’t take it back. So, John was beheaded and brought to the girl on a platter. Doesn’t sound like a nice way for a holy, righteous man to die.
How often do our egos get us in to trouble? Saving Face can cost people their lives. It also takes away our ability to be genuine and authentic. It takes away our godly righteousness when we put our self righteousness first. Some food for thought. AMEN!