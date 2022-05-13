The Lord does work in mysterious ways. Many times He uses unusual circumstances to get His points across.
If we are observant and pay attention we can sometimes see where God has His hand in “things.” This also goes for people. Many times The Lord uses the most unlikely people to bring His message. Remember it is not who we think is worthy to serve who God calls. Think back through Scripture on whom God called. And think of how surprised those people were when called. Moses had a speech problem, David lived a wild life, and the angel Gabriel visited a young teenager named Mary. He let Mary know that God wanted her to be the mother of His Son.
There is an expression that says God doesn’t call the equipped, He equips those He calls. Chew on that one for awhile. I laugh when I run into someone I haven’t seen in years and they say, “There is no way you are a priest.” I usually say, “Sorry I don’t live up to your expectations.”
Acts 9:1-6 is one of those stories. A Pharisee named Saul was persecuting the early Christians. He was very good at it. He was full of zeal for his chosen vocation. He went to the High Priest and got a letter to take Christians captive around Damascus. On the way there Saul had a conversion encounter with the risen Lord. There was a flash of light from Heaven and Saul was thrown off his horse. He heard a voice saying, “Saul, Saul why do you persecute me?” Saul asked, “Who are you Lord?” The reply came, “I am Jesus whom you are persecuting. Now get up and go into the city and you will be told what to do.” Saul had to be led since he was blinded by the light.
Our reading ends here but we know that Saul did what he was told. A Disciple removed the scales from Saul’s eyes. In time Saul became Paul signifying his change of heart. From then on, he had a major transformation and became a powerful follower of Jesus.
Jesus called the most unlikely people to carry out His Kingdom on earth. Saul became Paul and through his travels and letters and example helped to Christianize most of the then known world. So church ... are we paying attention to how God is calling we unlikely people? After all the Lord really does work in mysterious ways! AMEN!