There is a saying, “Patience is a virtue.” I am afraid that for many of us today patience seems in short supply. As a young man I was not a patient person. Now I think I have learned to be much more patient, but it has taken a lot of work. I was in line at a donut shop drive-thru. The line was out to the road and the inside was packed. Within the span of about eight minutes, half of the cars got out of line and drove off. I am sure we can all share our lack of patience stories.
The Old Testament reading is Job 1:1, 2:1-10. It is a wonderful portrait of Job. It says, “In the land of Uz lived a man whose name was Job. This man was blameless and upright, he feared God and shunned evil.” The angels got together and along with Satan presented themselves to God. God asked Satan, where did you come from? Satan had been roaming the earth looking for a just man.
God asked Satan if he had considered Job the righteous man? God had allowed Satan to try to ruin Job for no reason. Satan said to God to stretch out his hand and strike Job’s flesh and bones. Satan assured God that Job would curse God to His face ... WOW! God, knowing Job, said OK, Satan have at him. The Devil inflicted painful sores all over Job’s body. Job took broken pottery and scraped his skin as he sat in the ashes ... OUCH!
After many other torments, Job’s wife said, “Are you still going to maintain your integrity? Curse God and die.” Pretty serious stuff wasn’t it? Job’s comeback was, “Shall we accept good stuff from God and not trouble?” And here’s the kicker, still in all his suffering Job did not sin!
Years ago I read a book about Job, though I can’t remember the title. The premise of the book was amazing! It told of many of Job’s trials and tribulations. In the end Job realized that not only did God love him, He actually liked him! That totally blew me away.
It would be wonderful if we all learned to be more patient. It would be wonderful if through everything we realized that God not only loves us, but He ACTUALLY LIKES US. Amen.