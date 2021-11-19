Several people asked me questions about All Saints Day. Actually there are three days that run together. They are Oct. 31 — Halloween; Nov. 1 — All Saints; and Nov. 2 — known by All Souls, Day of the Faithful Departed, and Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos).
Several things come to mind when I think of saints. There are the New Orleans Saints, the St. Lawrence University Saints and the St. Peter’s School Saints. It also brings up some of the more famous ones. Of course, there is Saint Nicholas whom we call by lots of different, more familiar names such as Santa Claus and Father Christmas. Nicholas was a real bishop in Asia Minor many hundreds of years ago. There is Saint Francis who is the patron saint of animals, and we bless animals around Oct. 4. How about a modern day saint like Saint (Mother) Teresa of Calcutta. She is known for her work among the poorest of the poor.
I had a pastor friend who use to substitute at the school where I worked. I remember him coming into my classroom looking like he had seen a ghost. His job that day was in an English classroom. The students were reading the children’s novel, “The Witch of Blackbird Pond.” He said he couldn’t teach the class since it had to do with witches and they were evil. I explained that the young lady in the novel was not a witch at all. People were scapegoating her as a bad person. We talked about the most famous scapegoat who was nailed to a cross. He wound up enjoying English class that day.
So back to the three days. Celtic Christianity teaches All Hallows (Sacred) Eve and All Saints and Souls are days to remember with thanks — “All Saints who from their labor rest and seek protection from Almighty God.” And encompasses all who are present and all who have gone before us in the faith of Christ (Northumbria Community). They might be ordinary people like you and me.
So we celebrate Halloween and All Saints and All Souls days to remember the saints of old and those of today. In Mexico they remember their departed loved ones on Dia de Muertos.
As a kid I remember friends saying, “Don’t talk about my mother because she is a saint.” And I worked with an Irish nun who when upset would say ... you guessed it ... “The saints bless us and preserve us.”
So be kind to those around you for you may not know who the saints among us are. AMEN!