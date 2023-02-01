Bishop Clark’s burial on Jan. 30 marks the end of an era of significant change in the Roman Catholic diocese of Rochester, of which the Finger Lakes region is an important part. Three bishops helped develop the Rochester Catholic diocesan community during these years: Bishop Fulton Sheen (1966-69), Bishop Joseph Hogan (1969-78), and Bishop Matthew Clark (1979-2012).
I became intimately connected with Bishop Hogan by spending two years helping him transcribe and edit his memoirs, and with Bishop Clark because my wife, Judy Kollar, worked in the Pastoral Office. All three of these bishops were the subject of my report to the Lilly and the Louisville foundations. These foundations provided a generous two-year grant to study the Change and Stability in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, New York: 1954-1998.
These bishops shared many professional and personal characteristics that marked this American diocese as unique during the latter part of the 20th century. They were well educated, at ease in the public forum, with a deep empathy for people in general, and their co-workers in particular. They were innovative in adapting their religious community to the needs of the post-1950s American culture. They shared, and in a way complemented each other, as they fostered the following values within their diocesan community. These values were usually in contrast to Bishop Kearney (1937-66), who was known for his stiff, overbearing style of episcopal dress and eloquent, sonorous sermons. He expected, and received, his episcopal ring to be kissed upon greeting him for the first time. They accepted the decisions of Vatican II.
Bishop Kearney, after leaving the Council, never returned and was very vocal about his dislike of what was happening as a consequence of the Council.
These three bishops met people as equal human beings. A story is told that when Bishop Clark hired a team of development professionals to provide help with raising money for the diocese, they wanted him to dress in his finest bishop’s robes for picture-taking and gatherings with donors; he refused, saying it wasn’t who he was. This professional approach to fundraising is an example, in Clark’s time, of how all the bishops sought out professionals to fill the new positions in the Pastoral Office. The decreasing attendance in the Catholic schools could not be met with the threatened thunderbolts of excommunication and sin by Kearney; the bishops who followed him turned to polling Catholics in the diocese to discover their opinion, professionals with graduate degrees, and varied educational experience to lead the Rochester Catholic school system.
Bishop Hogan reminisced to me how he had to deal with local squealers to Roman Curial authorities about his allowance of young women as altar servers. They continually harassed him both publicly and secretly about allowing girls to be servers. It was the same for Bishop Clark, as he allowed women to read the scriptures at Mass or lead a parish at various churches throughout the diocese. What both these bishops did was legal, but it wasn’t the recent custom, and it made people angry.
These bishops not only listened to people as equals but also as essential members of the church. The formation of pastoral councils as necessary aids in the running of a parish was encouraged, and Bishop Hogan hired a team of professionals to go from parish to parish developing pastoral councils. My wife was initially part of that team. She regularly reported the hesitancy of people to get involved with “church business,” which they considered part of the priest’s job. These Catholics had to be convinced that they could be responsible for how their money was being spent! Whether the priests and nuns were doing their jobs!
It’s important to understand that these bishops were all a part of the centralization of the diocesan organization. Before their time, the diocese was a parish-centered church. As they brought more professionals in to enhance church members’ involvement in the running of both diocese and parish, they brought in modern organizational methods to enhance their effectiveness. The Chancery became the present-day “Pastoral Center,” not only as the name of the central organizational structure, but also an actual building with hours from 9 to 5. The hours of the Chancery during Kearney’s time were 9 a.m. to noon. Today it is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As the diocese became more organized and centralized under these bishops so did one of their central concerns: helping the poor and needy. Not only did “Charities,” as it became known, move into the Pastoral Center organizationally, but it expanded and became a service open to anyone in need in every county in the diocese.
Lastly, these bishops supported the intellectual freedom of Catholic theologians in their diocese and members of their diocese teaching in universities throughout the nation, especially Catholic University in Washington, D.C. This is best represented in what is known as the Fr. Curran controversy where Roman authorities engaged in a long-drawn-out process to get Doctor, Father, Curran proclaimed not able to teach as a Catholic theologian. These bishops defended their priests in Rome and supported them at home.
I hope that this brief survey helps you to see that these bishops gave witness to a people of hope within a church that stood, and stands, between the one that grew up in medieval times and the one still to come. Indeed, these were the days my friend, days that are still to come.