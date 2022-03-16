WOLCOTT — The Golden Goose nursery school in Delpha Youngman’s home was a place where early lessons — and 30-plus years of relationships — were hatched.
Now 83, Delpha struggles to remember much of her career as an educator. Dementia has taken hold, making it increasingly harder for her to summon the memories of preparing so many northern Wayne County youngsters for kindergarten.
Darlene Depew of Wolcott, who worked at the nursery school in the mid-1990s, wants to provide a bridge to those memories. She, along with a few others connected to the Golden Goose, are compiling scrapbooks for Delpha, and they are reaching out to her former students for help.
Depew took out an ad in the local Pennysaver recently asking former employees or those who attended the school to share memories and mementos of their time at the Golden Goose. So far, close to 10 people have responded, with not only their recollections but graduation pictures, graduation programs, and the like. The son of one former teacher, the late Lena Demay, even brought Depew the scrapbook his mother had made about her time at the Golden Goose.
Last week, Depew organized a gathering at Delpha’s home, where she lives with her husband Dallas, 84. The couple sat at their dining room table with Depew and three other women with ties to the school. Dallas and Delpha held hands much of the time, as the group reminisced about the Golden Goose.
Depew’s inspiration for the scrapbook project came during a visit last fall to the Youngman home, where Delpha ran her nursery school in three adjoining rooms in the back of the house. When Depew entered that space, she saw the homemade stuffed octopus named “Peter the Purple Picker Upper” sitting on a chair and immediately was flooded with memories. Then, Delpha picked up Peter, sat at the piano, and played the tune she used to encourage students to pick up their toys. She sang each and every word without hesitation.
“I had goose bumps,” recalled Depew, who knew then and there this was a connection that needed to be fostered. “We really need to do something with this. (Delpha) touched so many lives.”
A bygone era of education
Delpha and Dallas Youngman raised five children while running a dairy and fruit farm. You would think those responsibilities would be enough to fill Delpha’s days, but Dallas said his wife’s urge to educate was essential to who she is.
“She’s a teacher, always a teacher,” he said. “It’s just part of her being, to teach.”
Before the couple married, Delpha taught kindergarten in Red Creek. Dallas’ sister-in-law, also a teacher at that school, set the couple up on a blind date in the fall of 1960. Visibly emotional, Dallas recounted how, after that first meeting, he unabashedly told his mother he had found the woman he was going to marry.
“And the funny thing is (Delpha) felt the same way,” he said.
Dallas had been planning to give Delpha an engagement ring for Christmas, but a draft notice fast-tracked that plan. Instead, he proposed on Dec. 15, and the couple married just two weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, in part because the date fell during Delpha’s school vacation.
The couple moved to Georgia, where Dallas was stationed, and it was there that Dallas said his wife first had the idea of running a nursery school. However, that thought did not become reality until the early 1970s, five children later and years after the couple had returned to Wayne County.
The couple laughed as they recalled their youngest, Mark, was relegated to a playpen when the Golden Goose was launched.
The need was certainly there. The Golden Goose educated three groups of students — those who came on Monday/Wednesday Friday mornings; Tuesday and Thursday mornings; and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
“It was a popular place,” said Depew, adding class sizes ranged from 15-22 students and attracted youngsters from beyond Wolcott, including North Rose, Red Creek and even Clyde. But the school ran “just like clockwork” thanks to Delpha’s organization, Depew said. Dallas agreed.
“You had it under control,” he said, turning to his wife. “It was amazing.”
Learning and socializing
Hannah Stockledger’s son, Jacob Donahue, attended the Golden Goose in 1987. Stockledger said it was her mother-in-law who suggested he go for socialization, since the family lived in the country and had no nearby neighbors.
“I came in and got to know Delpha, and Jacob was raring to go,” Stockledger said. “He came and enjoyed it very much.”
With the phrase “Do you remember” uttered time and again around the table, more stories were unearthed. The women talked of the Youngmans’ perfectly situated U-shaped driveway filled with cars during drop-off and pickup times. Years later, that driveway also served as the spot for a marriage proposal.
Dan and Chrissie Smith first met as preschoolers at Golden Goose, remained friends, and eventually started dating. When he was ready to propose, Smith said he called Dallas and asked if he could do so in the nursery school driveway, where the couple first met so many years ago.
The group recalled how Delpha always made a small cake for each student’s birthday and how the lucky birthday boy or girl got to decorate it to their liking. There was the usual show-and-tell, but also more unusual onsite visits from policemen and firefighters with their fire truck. They also reminisced about the “tree house,” a raised, semi-enclosed stage at one corner of the room where the children loved to play, and the popular corn box — which was a play table filled with corn kernels instead of messier sand.
“(The children) would run their fingers through it,” Stockledger recalled. “They were just fascinated by this corn box they had. It was this tactile thing they just adored.”
Sandy Beach, who also worked at the school for about eight years in the 1990s, recalled children arriving and playing freely until Delpha played a song on the piano, signaling the school day was about to begin. The children would then rotate through rooms for different activities, including snack time in the kitchen.
Beach remembered one young girl who never said a word during her first year at the Golden Goose. But, by the time she returned the following fall, “we couldn’t shut her up.”
Bountiful binders
Delpha was known to her young students as Mrs. Delpha, and her assistants were addressed the same way. In those back rooms, Depew (aka Mrs. Darlene) found several years of registration records, monthly newsletters, and newspaper clippings. Those and other items like class photos have, so far, been assembled in two large binders that will eventually be gifted to Delpha once complete.
One newsletter — single-spaced over six pages with handwriting exercises for students on the back — shares news about such activities as making butter and hammering nails into a stump. That month students also tasted kumquats and held a starfish.
“It was a school, but it was like a home environment for the kids,” Beach said. “It was a family.”
Karen Tyler, who previously had spoken with Delpha to try and tease out memories for the scrapbook, said she told her: “It wasn’t a job. It was a daily pleasure.”
But as times changed and regulations tightened, that pleasure waned. The home-based nursery school graduated its final class in 2002.
Although others did much of the talking during the recent gathering and the conversation’s pinball pace was hard for Delpha to follow, her ears perked up during certain stories — and she would add details to them.
“I want to sit here and wipe my eyes,” she said. “It’s bringing back so many memories.”
Dallas grabbed Peter the Picker Upper from the back room and brought him to the table. Delpha said she can no longer recall her children’s birthdays or her own, but she remembers Peter. And, she and those around her launched into song: “Peter the purple picker upper, he picks up his toys before his supper ... ”
Despite the dementia, she was humble enough to compliment those who worked alongside her: “It wasn’t me. It was a group who made all this, it was the quality of the people there. ... We were here to teach (the children), but I guess we all learned a lot of lessons.”
Dallas, always her supportive partner, said he never minded the hubbub of scores of young preschoolers in his home. He recalled occasionally taking a shy or rambunctious child aside if the situation ever arose, as well as one time when a migrant worker he employed stopped by to pick up his check for orchard work — and told Dallas his home with a nursery school in the back was “a happy place.”
“It was really a special place,” Dallas said. “It really was.”