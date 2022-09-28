CANANDAIGUA — The Morris family knows firsthand the heartbreak of Alzheimer’s disease. That’s why on Saturday (Oct. 1) the multigenerational clan will join hundreds on the lawn of the Granger Homestead for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser.
And, just as they’ve done each year for the past 2½ decades, their ever-burgeoning team — Bill’s Buddies — will walk locally and remotely to help provide care and find a cure for the dreaded disease.
It was 1991 when Canandaigua cornerstone, drugstore owner and family patriarch Bill Morris first received his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Family members watched his steady decline over the next 12 years as he changed from a warm, wonderful, outgoing person into someone they barely knew. Thankfully, Bill was able to stay in his home for many years, and he continued to serve the community with his warm smile and big heart.
“For the first few years of the Alzheimer’s walk in Canandaigua, Dad actually joined us,” daughter and Bill’s Buddies team leader Patti Horton said. “As the years went on, his disease progressed and he was no longer able to join us.”
This year, in honor of what would have been Bill’s 100th birthday, Patti and her sister, Beth Morris Valvano, have challenged community members to join and support Bill’s Buddies.
“My hope is that what our family is doing this year will not only honor our dad, but will inspire other families to follow our lead,” Patti said. “We need to find a cure for this horrible disease.”
So far, Bill’s Buddies has easily outpaced its $10,000 goal by 158%, raising $15,765 for the event. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Since they began, Bill’s Buddies has raised more than $100,000 in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“It’s an amazing testament that shows their unwavering love for their father,” said Teresa Galbier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter. “What more beautiful way to pay tribute than to allow us to support more people living with Alzheimer’s? A gift like this has a profound impact on our ability to carry out our mission to serve more people and expand our services.”
Remembering Bill
The Morris family knew their dad was well-loved, but it wasn’t until he passed away in 2003 that they learned the number of people he had touched through his life and work.
“Dad would open the store on holidays, hand-deliver prescriptions to people who couldn’t drive, and go the extra mile,” said Patti. “He loved his job, loved what he did, loved seeing people. He never did it for the fanfare; he just did it because it’s what people needed. He loved Canandaigua.”
A World War II veteran and tail gunner, Bill survived 18 months as a prisoner of war in Stalag 17B after he and his crew were forced to bail out of their plane.
“Everything he did, he looked at it as a calling,” Patti said. “He had such an impact in his own way and we feel it’s important to make an impact in whatever way we can too.”
About Alzheimer’s
Currently, an estimated 410,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer’s, said Galbier, ALZ Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter executive director.
“It’s the only disease in the top 10 that has no cure or prevention,” she said. “So it’s important that we support the science community as they search for a breakthrough. My personal hope is that Alzheimer’s will one day become a distant memory.”
Bonnie Webster, senior director of development for the Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter, called the Morris family’s efforts “a wonderful tribute to a gentleman who made a difference in the lives of everyone he came in contact with.”
“Though we lost our buddy Bill, his legacy lives on through his family and the hundreds of supporters who raise funds and walk each year in his memory,” she said. “All money raised during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps fund our dementia research, as well as our free educational programs, support groups, social outings, advocacy and much more.”
Step up
This is the first of three walks in the Finger Lakes region.
The second will be held Oct. 8 at Frontier Field in Rochester, where more than 2,000 are expected to participate.
The third is set for Oct. 15 at Watkins Glen International, believed to be the only Alzheimer’s walk nationwide held directly on a NASCAR track. Professional stock-car driver Ryan Blaney, son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and grandson of modified dirt track legend Lou Blaney, is expected to join the walk in honor of his grandfather.
Register to participate at any of the locations at alz.org/walk. Events are held rain or shine, and all donations made to the nonprofit 501(c)3 organization are tax-deductible. Registered participants will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt and a Promise Garden flower representing their connection to the disease.
Why walk? Beth and Patti explain.
“Because we don’t want to see anyone go through what he went through, or what our family went through,” Beth said. “It was a very long goodbye and we want to do everything possible to help fund research and to help find a cure for this horrible disease. We’re really reaching out this year to honor him in a way he should be honored for what would have been his 100th birthday.”