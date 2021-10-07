SENECA FALLS — It isn’t often a small town hosts a Grammy-winning classical music group, but the Seneca Falls Library has a streak going.
The Rochester-based Ying Quartet returns to the library at 5:30 p.m. today, thanks to the generosity of the Withers Family Concert Series. This chamber music performance is free and open to the public, and a special announcement also is planned.
The Eastman School of Music-based quartet features Robin Scott and Janet Ying on violin, Phillip Ying on viola and David Ying on cello. Although performing in a library may seem unusual, the Quartet (which has played at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House) prides itself on bringing its music to all types of venues — as professed on its website (www.ying4.com).
“Their performances regularly take place in many of the world’s most important concert halls; at the same time, the Quartet’s belief that concert music can also be a meaningful part of everyday life has also drawn the foursome to perform in settings as diverse as the workplace, schools, juvenile prisons and the White House,” the website reads.
The group first performed at the library in 2012 and was last here at an outdoor concert in October 2020, said Library Director Jenny Burnett. Today’s concert will be indoors, and the library is following state Covid-19 guidelines and requesting that attendees wear face coverings.
“We just hope people come and enjoy the show,” she said.
Although Burnett was unable to provide details about the special announcement, she did indicate it relates to the concert series.
“There are exciting things on the horizon for the community and the library, and we’re hoping to enhance everyone’s library experience,” she said.
Philip Withers, who grew up in Seneca Falls and relocated to Houston, was a longtime library supporter and started the Withers Family Concert Series in 2007, according to Burnett. Withers died in February at the age of 81 in Houston. His obituary notes he was active in the arts and sang in various choirs, and that his ashes were to be scattered at the northern end of Cayuga Lake — as were his late brother David’s.
Withers was an acquaintance of former library board president Sam Dickieson, who spearheaded the construction of the new library building that opened in November 2003. Burnett said she spoke to Withers several times and he was always happy to see the concert series continuing.
On hand at this evening’s concert will be Withers’ longtime friend Rick Trellue of Houston, who knew Withers for 40-plus years and traveled extensively with him.
Trellue said Withers was a firm believer in the library and its influence on young people. Although Withers left the Finger Lakes in the early 1960s, his hometown was always important to him and its impact remembered, he said.
“He always felt close to Seneca Falls even though he didn’t live here,” said Trellue, adding “Phil felt very strongly you pay it forward.”