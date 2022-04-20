GENEVA — Gary Passalacqua likes to joke he was so much a part of Dominick’s Tires that each time it was sold, he “came along with the building.”
He spent his entire career at the business, which affectionately was known as D’s. He started as a floor sweeper with his brother, Sam Jr., then moved to subsequent positions with more responsibility until he and his sibling ran the Exchange Street business after their grandfather, then their father, retired.
Sam Jr., who is a year older than Gary, went on to run Trombley’s Tire in Seneca Falls when the company bought out D’s. It was sold again to another chain, Shannon’s Tires, and the Passalacquas stayed.
However, in the transition from Trombley’s to Shannon’s, both brothers — they are 66 and 65, respectively — decided that the end of March would be the end of an era for the Passalacquas and the tire business. They ended their professional careers a day apart less than a month ago.
“I was ready,” Sam Jr. said. “When the business was sold again to Shannon Tire, it was changing. The (customers) were more demanding and less forgiving. It was not the same.”
Gary said he was prepared to stop working as well.
“I had enough,” he said. “I turned 65, and I can get Medicare. I want to travel, and I have stuff to do. Work got in the way.”
The brothers, the oldest of five siblings, recalled that most of the time as children was were spent first at North Street School, then at St. Francis de Sales for catechism — and, finally, at D’s Tires.
Their grandfather, father and three uncles worked in the business.
When D’s Tires opened in 1941, it concentrated on the vulcanization and repair of tires. That was due to the rubber shortage caused by World War II.
“They built it up to re-treading in the 1950s and ’60s,” Gary said. “They did passenger and truck tires. We went to car repairs in the 1970s — brakes and shocks, alignments. When the radial tires came in, that cut down on the re-treading.”
Their father, Sam Sr., joined the business after college; the family is loyal to Norwich University in Vermont, and Sam and Gary followed in their dad’s footsteps and went to college there. It is the oldest private military school in the U.S.
Their father, Sam, was inducted into the Norwich Hall of Fame in 1985 and had a storied sports career there, as well as in Geneva. He passed away in 1997. The brothers also participated in sports at Norwich, playing on the lacrosse and football teams.
Gary and Sam Jr. studied business management and came back to D’s Tires after college. Gary said it felt like they really never left because during every school break, they returned to Geneva and worked at the family business.
That business has changed over the years, Gary noted, with more regulations in place and other challenges. He said it made sense to sell to Trombley’s in 1994 and let them worry about all of the paperwork and the computer work.
At that point, Sam was offered the opportunity to run the Trombley’s store in Seneca Falls.
“It was a smart move for them,” Gary said about the Trombley takeover. “We had a lot of repeat business, and Sam and I knew how to run the operations.”
Although he once owned a ’68 Camaro, Gary said neither he nor his brother are big car guys; their focus was always just on the tires.
Sam, who retired March 29, is still delivering tires in the mornings, but is enjoying his afternoons and weekends now that they’re free. He and his wife, Dawn, have two children and four grandchildren.
Gary is finishing up work on his kitchen remodel. He and his wife, Mary Ann, have planned a trip to Italy for next month. They have three children and two grandchildren.