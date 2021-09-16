AUBURN — The REV Theatre Co.’s 2021 season will close with “Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver.” The show runs through Sept. 29 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.
The theatrical concert celebrates Denver’s expansive and prolific songbook, while touching briefly on his life and spirited activism for human rights and the environment.
“John Denver is an emotional and musical touchstone for so many people,” said Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock. “The sound of a generation, his songbook underscored so much of life in the ’70s and ’80s. In crafting this special show, it has been so rewarding to fall in love with Denver’s music all over again as we explore the timelessness and beauty of his prolific writing.”
Corinne Aquilina returns to The REV as musical director.
To get more information, check on show times or buy tickets, call (315) 255-1785 or 1-800-457-8897, or visit TheRevTheatre.com.