MIDDLESEX — Children of families served by Friendship House enjoyed a special Santa Sunday this year. On Nov. 29, children were able to choose holiday gifts for their family from the Thrift Shop.
Friendship House volunteers served as greeters, personal shoppers and gift wrappers for the children. The organization’s efforts to support families throughout the year include giving children the opportunity to engage in holiday activities.
As with many things, the event this year looked a little different, courtesy of COVID-19. Social distancing, hand sanitizing and face coverings were in place. For those reasons, children could sign up in 15-minute slots, with no more than four in the shop at a time. Parents were not allowed inside to peek, but were treated to cocoa, coffee and cookies under the pavilion.
Within a week of announcing the event, all 50 time slots had been reserved. Santa arrived in style — with the Middlesex Hose Company in a firetruck. Surprises for the children included Santa hats, holiday cookies, and a visit with Santa.
A team of Friendship House volunteers from Middlesex, Stanley, Cohocton, Naples, Vine Valley, Rushville and Canandaigua made the day possible.