VICTOR — The 44th annual Hang Around Victor Day happens from 1-7 p.m. Saturday in the village. The event, hosted by the Victor Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Mead Square Park area, about five minutes east of Eastview Mall.
More than 75 craft and community vendors will attend. Food vendors are featuring a variety of options, including pizza, pulled pork dinner, ice cream, snow cones, popcorn, baked goods, and bubble tea. Scheduled musical performances are by Panda Handstand, Blue Sky, Imaginary Rock Stars, Orient Express, and Everheart.
A new addition to Hang Around Victor Day this year is a beer and wine garden, with beverages for sale from Constellation Brands, Song Hill Winery, Stumblin’ Monkey Brewing Co., No BS Brewery, and Twin Elder Brewery.
Activities for children include face painting by the T-Salon, games, a dunk tank (on Adams Street), and demonstrations by Victor Robotics Team 1559. From 1-4 p.m., Victor CrossFit will host an obstacle course for kids, along with a balloon artist at the Safe Harbor Health & One Digital booth.
This year’s event includes the Victor Devil Dash 5K Run/Walk. For more details and registration information, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Victor/VictorDevilDash5K.
For more information about Hang Around Victor Day, visit victorcdo.org.