AUBURN — Schweinfurth Art Center’s Member Show opens today and features 70 works of art. This year’s show is featured in the main gallery.
This year’s exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, drawings, screen prints, photography, mixed media and textiles.
“After the past year, it’s exciting to welcome back our members’ artwork,” Executive Director Donna Lamb said. “While we cannot hold an opening, we encourage people to make a reservation to see the exhibit, which celebrates artistic creativity in all its forms.”
The Member Show will be on display through May 29 at the Arts Center, 205 Genesee St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $7 a person. Buy tickets in advance at myartcenter.org. Reservations are recommended due to COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people allowed in the building at one time, and those occupancy restrictions may cause visitors to wait to enter the building.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be an opening reception.
The following Finger Lakes-area artists are included in the exhibit:
• Peter Blackwood, Canandaigua, “Window to Autumn.”
• Tina Blackwood, Canandaigua, “Just Dance.”
• Geoffrey Gilbert, Geneva, “Untitled #236.”
• Cherry Rahn, Geneva, “Cave.”
• Mary Diamond, Interlaken, “Still Life.”
• Ann Wolterbeek Hawkins, Penn Yan, “Lucy in Disguise.”
• Abby Gazley, Seneca Falls, “COVID Entertainment Series.”
• Patricia Jackson, Dundee, “Snow.”