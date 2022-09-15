TORREY — The Friends of the Outlet has planned its second annual Celebrate Cascade for noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18) at Cascade Falls along the Keuka Outlet.
The event will happen rain or shine. Patrons are asked to enter from the intersection of Ridge and Outlet roads.
Hangry Bickering, LaMonarka and Seneca Farms will be selling food, while Lake Drum, Laurentide and Climbing Bines will be serving up craft beer, and Anthony Road and Scout Vineyards will have wine for sale.
An arts and crafts vendor faire is slated for noon to 3 p.m. Among the vendors are Lavender Crest Farm, the Primitive Garden Shop, Black Oak Wool Co., Keuka by Crissy-The Art Studio, Spellcraft Woodworks, and sculptor Sam Castner.
In addition, The Soul Section and St. Vith will provide live music, there will be cornhole, bocce, ring toss and Frisbee, and children’s activities are planned.
Bernunzio Uptown Music, Lyons National Bank, and Stork Insurance Agency are sponsoring the event.
To find out more, visit www.keukaoutlettrail.org.