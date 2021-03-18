PENN YAN — A team of professional artists led by a local designer is seeking input from the community for a large-scale mural that will be created in this Yates County village this summer.
Local graphic designer Paulina Garcés Reid has secured the east wall of the Once Again Shoppe on East Elm Street in the village as the spot for the new public art.
“It’s an ideal location for pedestrian traffic, large enough for viewing and accessible enough for people to interact with the mural,” says Garcés Reid, owner of Garcés Design and FLXdesigns.
She conceived of the idea of a large-scale public mural after visiting Wynwood Walls in Miami, a project that transformed a once dilapidated area into a major commerce and tourism destination.
The local project has been funded by the tourism advisory committee in a process that required a formal presentation to the Village Board and approval by the Yates County Legislature. Garcés Reid is working closely with the board’s newly formed Penn Yan’s Community Art Committee to obtain approvals and required permits.
To create the mural, Garcés Reid has enlisted the help of local artists Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean, along with Carla Torres, a New York City-based multidisciplinary artist with extensive mural experience.
“Murals can be spots where tourists enjoy photographing themselves and posting on social media, creating visibility and encouraging tourism,” Garcés Reid said. “We’re looking forward to creating a sense of pride for the community, showcasing its history and the characteristics that make Penn Yan a wonderful place to live, do business in and visit.”
Garcés Reid and her team are thankful to the many individuals and organizations that have been welcoming of the mural idea, especially local artist Bob Gillespie, who has offered his support as well as given the team permission to paint over the old, unfinished mural on the side of the building.
Public input will be collected during two virtual meetings hosted by Penn Yan Public Library, the second of which is at 7 p.m. tonight.
Visit the Penn Yan Public Art Facebook page for Zoom meeting links, updates and more information. Meeting links are available through the library website and social media channels.
Ideas and input also can be sent to 2393 Route 364, Penn Yan, NY, 14527.
For more information, contact the team at pennyanmurals@gmail.com.
To learn more about the artists, visit garcesdesign.com, flxdesigns.com, ideacollectivelearning.com, or carlatorres.com/MURALS.