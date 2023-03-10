CANANDAIGUA — While the expression seeing red suggests anger or extreme irritation, those feelings are nowhere to be found in the current Ontario County Arts Council “Seeing Red” exhibition.
The paintings, photographs, and other artworks in a variety of mediums depict rosy sunsets, young foxes with reddish fur, rustic barns, small berries, and other crimson fruits and flowers, among other subjects. Red ranges from a small dab to filling up a large portion of a composition. From muted salmon shades to fire engine red, the overall effect is perfect for these cold March days.
The “Seeing Red” exhibit, with works by more than 25 OCAC artists, will be warming up the North Gallery of the Ontario County Historical Society in Canandaigua until March 23.
“We had a spectacular opening in January,” said Joyce Kowba, the new OCAC president, noting that members and guests wore red to celebrate the first OCAC members’ exhibit and sale of 2023.
OCAC board member Neal Allen, who is on OCAC’s Exhibit Committee, the group that plans the year’s exhibits, says he suggested the theme of a singular color: red. That idea came from an artists’ group he belonged to in Central New York.
Allen moved here from West Winfield, south of Utica, five years ago.
“One of the biggest reasons we moved here was the arts community, both visual and performing,” he said. “My wife is a singer and sings with the Hobart and William Smith chorale.”
From pastels to watercolors, oil painting, fabrics and more
Allen, primarily a pastelist, got started in pastels 25 years ago. The molded sticks of pigment, chalk, and a binder are a dry medium great for both studio and plein air.
Allen usually chooses those that are thumb-sized and he relies on pastel pencils to add details.
“By their nature they flatten as you use them,” Allen explained, “so the pencils are a bit better at keeping a point.”
When he retired from teaching music in public schools five years ago, Allen began defraying the cost of art supplies by selling his artwork more regularly. During the covid lockdown, Allen, who has no formal art training, sometimes spent as many as 4-5 hours a day in the studio … until his supplies started to run low.
“Now I try for a few hours, six days a week, but some days involve ‘art work instead of artwork’ — arts committee work, inventorying, cleaning the studio, or ordering supplies,” he said.
Allen’s three pastel submissions to “Seeing Red” make an arresting group: a sunset with the red sky reflected in a body of water; a still life with a variety of red candies set against a lush red fabric; and a portrait of his blond-haired son when he was very young set off by a red background.
Allen is among those who participate in OCAC’s Rotating Artists, a program that offers members an opportunity to display their two-dimensional artwork in local businesses. Allen’s art is currently at Parrish Dental until the end of March. His next location is listed on his website, along with other upcoming shows.
Kowba’s entry in the exhibit is “Little Reds,” a watercolor depicting four young foxes. A speech pathologist and librarian in the Rochester City School District for 33 years, she now lives in Canandaigua.
Her interest in art began as a child.
“I was always drawing and taking various art classes,” Kowba said. “Sketching dogs was a favorite activity.”
Kowba didn’t do much of anything artistic during her working years, but in retirement a neighbor convinced her to take painting classes at the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery — and she loved it.
“Painting dogs became a passion when I decided to paint a portrait of my current dog,” she said. “The muscle memory from childhood must have kicked in.”
Since then, she has taken oil-painting workshops. While Kowba’s medium of choice originally was oils and she loves plein air painting, since the pandemic she has taken watercolor classes.
“I enjoy the challenge of watercolor and find I turn to it more and more,” she said.
Last year, during OCAC’s year of celebrating “Fibers and Fabrics,” Judi Cermak got Kowba hooked back into sewing.
“I made a beautiful ‘Bog’ coat out of family linens,” she said. “My passion is art and I am honored to have the opportunity to carry on Judi’s legacy of bringing all things art to all people.”
Kowba’s artwork is displayed at OCAC exhibits, the Bad Dog Boutique, and the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery.
Cermak, the former OCAC president who led the non-profit group for 17 years, describes her proudest accomplishment as “keeping OCAC going and finding people who were also willing to volunteer and advocate for the arts.” Cermak also points with pride to the arts council’s support of the arts financially.
During “retirement,” she has two major community projects: Art Trails with Ontario Pathways and fundraising for the Ghost of Roseland sculpture.
Kowba hopes OCAC, with its 200-plus members, will be able to offer more scholarship and grant programs in the future.
“We annually offer our $2,000 Mariner Scholarship to a second-year student at FLCC who is majoring in either visual or performing arts,” Kowba said. “Our grants are given to local nonprofit and government organizations to support visual and performing arts projects. In 2022, we gave $1,000 grants each to the Dove Block Project, Bristol Hills Historical Society, the Geneva Music Festival, and Chamberfest Canandaigua.”
The new president underscores the necessity of recruiting volunteers to help in all the areas in which the group has extended. Kowba hopes that OCAC will grow as an organization and in what it offers.
“We are challenged to become more visible in all of Ontario County, to be a presence that the community recognizes and seeks out,” she said.