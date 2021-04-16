WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will celebrate Earth Day next week with a combination chicken barbecue/document shredding event.
The document shredding will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. April 24. The barbecue will be served from 10 a.m. until sold out. Both events are happening at the Seneca County office building on DiPronio Drive. To assist with traffic flow, participants are asked to use the North Road entrance.
The $10 dinners, which are being prepared by K&R Catering, will include a half-chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, and a roll and butter. The containers and utensils used were made from recycled and/or compostable materials. All proceeds support the programs of Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, including its 4-H Youth Development.
Dinners can be ordered and paid for in advance at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/ChickenBBQ0424_245 by 12 noon April 21. Presale ticket buyers are asked to pick up their dinners by noon.
The shredding event is for unwanted confidential documents and files. Confidential documents include tax and business records, old bills, credit card statements, medical records, and other papers that contain personal information. Documents can contain rubber bands, light paper clips, staples, and/or be in hanging file folders as all of that can be shredded. Remove any binder clips and take papers out of three-ring binders.
Do not bring junk mail, non-confidential files, newspapers, etc.
There will be a limited number of blue recycling bins available, as supplies last, for Seneca County residents who may need to replace their bin or require a second (or third) for their biweekly curbside recycling. County residents are allowed up to eight blue bins of recycling to be picked up every two weeks.
Recycling information will be provided, as well as a reusable shopping bag designed by the Mynderse Academy members of Seneca Generating Recycling and Energy Education Now, or Seneca GR&EEN.