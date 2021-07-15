WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual celebration of Seneca County agriculture from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday(July 21) in Floral Hall at the Seneca County Fairgrounds.
The event, which is part of Seneca County Fair week, also serves as the Chamber’s July Business After Hours.
To celebrate Seneca County agriculture, Chef John McNabb of Knapp Winery and Vineyard Restaurant in Romulus is creating several dishes using Chevre (goat cheese) from Lively Run Dairy in Interlaken, shiitake mushrooms from the Amish Mushroom Project in Ovid, and a light salad using fresh vegetables from The Veggie Table in Seneca Falls. The chef’s Seneca County creations will be paired with wines from the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail.
The evening also will include brief updates on the current state of agriculture in Seneca County from three of CCE’s Regional Agricultural Specialists, as well as displays highlighting Seneca County CCE, Farm Bureau, and Soil & Water programs.
The event is free, although reservations are required. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at the time of planning, the event will feature a seated and narrated tasting.
To make reservations, visit www.senecacountycce.org. Anyone without internet access can call Seneca County CCE at (315) 539-9251 to make a reservation.
For more information, email seneca@cornell.edu.