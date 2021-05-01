SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Historical Society is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2021. The organization’s 59th dinner is scheduled for Sept. 4, although it will feature a pickup-only meal option along with an online auction.
Anyone willing to donate items for the auction is asked to contact the historical society at (315) 568-8412 or sfhs@rochester.rr.com by Monday. SFHS is asking donors to include a listing of items and their value so auction preparations can move along.
The organization also is asking to indicate if auction items will be dropped off or mailed, of if a pickup will be required.