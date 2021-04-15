SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. announced recently that its community education center, through its partnership with Audubon New York, is hosting W.O.W.! Women On Water, a series featuring women that work on and for water quality.
Jen Pate, co-founder of Love Your Greats and Windmill Lake Wake & Eco Park, and a Nat Geo educator, will share her insights about the intersection between environmental degradation and optimism. Her session, which is scheduled for Friday, will explore how the connection to waterways is the key to their protection.
Following a 30-minute presentation, she will answer questions.
Preregistration is required at www.senecameadows.com or by calling (315) 539-5624 to have a link emailed. In order to register online, click on the events link on the Seneca Meadows website or the Seneca Meadows Education Center Facebook events page @SenecaMeadowsEducationCenter.