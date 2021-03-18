SENECA FALLS -- The Seneca Museum is extending its Centennial Celebration of Women’s Right to Vote with a book club series that focuses on strong women.
Here are some brief details outlining our free series, but please visit www.sfheritagetourism.com for the full information and to register for this book club series.
When to pick up your books? Right now: Pick up your books during our open hours when it is convenient for you!
When will we meet? The exact date of a gathering for each book will be within the target month listed below and will be decided by the people who are reading that specific book:
- April - "Elizabeth Cady Stanton" by Lori D. Ginzberg
- June - "Home Place" by Sally Crosiar
- November - "Votes for Women: The Struggle for Suffrage Revisited" by Jean H. Baker
You can join us for any or all three of the books in the series. There is a limit of 15 participants/book as we provide the books to you.
Register today at www.sfheritagetourism.com/bookclub/.