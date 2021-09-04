FAYETTE — Seneca Yacht Club hosted a boat-building workshop Aug. 21-22, and the final touches were completed the following weekend.
Three groups constructed boats under the guidance of the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s boatwright, Geoff Heath, and head of museum collections, Ed Wightman. Volunteers to help the families build their boats were trained before the workshop at the Hammondsport museum; the training involved building a boat on Aug. 18-19.
It marked the first family boat-building workshop held at the yacht club and just the second organized by the museum away from its main campus.
The three families built “The 6 Hour Canoe.” It can be paddled by one or two, like a canoe, or by a single paddler using a kayak double-blade paddle.
“We’re delighted that the museum was willing to bring the workshop to our facility,” yacht club Commodore Bob Mattick said. “We had a dad and two 15-year old girls building their boat, and another family that included a 5-year-old.
“The club has been here for some 94 years, and encouraging boat building has always been in our mission statement, but I think this is the first boatbuilding workshop we’ve hosted,” Mattick added.
The Finger Lakes Boating Museum offers various boat-building workshops, along with other boating-related lectures and workshops at their Hammondsport campus, in addition to numerous exhibits and displays highlighting the Finger Lakes’ boating heritage.