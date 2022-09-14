GENEVA — Steven Naimoli has entered two of his needlepoint creations in the Great New York State Fair competition twice and taken the top prize each time ... 30 years apart.
Naimoli’s most recent blue ribbon was awarded earlier this month for a needlepoint work of international maritime flags (he is a longtime sea captain who, in May 2021, piloted a new Watkins Glen tour boat from Washington, D.C., to Seneca Lake). Naimoli’s needlepoint placed first in his class among five competitors.
He first took up needlepoint in the late 1980s after buying a truckload of needlepoint supplies at an estate sale. Naimoli’s first Fair-winning piece hangs on the wall next to the fireplace in the elegant living room of his Tudor home. Needlepoint pillows he also made add splashes of color to a nearby couch.
That first blue-ribbon piece is a family coat of arms done in the petit point style, which is smaller in scale and finer than traditional cross-stitch embroidery. The coat of arms was requested by the late Thomas Truslow, a friend of Naimoli’s needlepoint mentor, the late Blanchard Bartlett Walker. She and Naimoli would meet weekly, according to a 1992 Times article about his first blue ribbon. Walker first took up needlepoint in 1925 and even had some of her pieces exhibited at the Geneva Historical Society. In the article, she said Naimoli was an enthusiastic embroiderer, and his winning coat of arms was “simply beautiful.”
She would likely be just as proud of his second blue ribbon creation 30 years later.
Much larger at 15-by-18 inches, it features the international maritime flags — one for each letter of the alphabet and one for each number 1-10. Naimoli actually started this piece in 1988.
“This sat in a drawer for 34 years, then I finally dug it out and finished it,” he said, noting he had completed most of the flags but was avoiding the background, which he called “monotonous.”
Also, he was stuck on finding the perfect color for the background before deciding on a sand hue after consulting with his needlepoint “expert” in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Lori Malolepszy of Needlepoint Arts in Canandaigua.
“So, then I bit the bullet and finished it,” Naimoli said. “It took six months just to do the background, but boy was I glad to get that done.”
Although completed in May, Naimoli struggled on the right frame for his finished product. By the time he chose one and the framing was completed, it was August — three days before the Fair’s entry deadline. He drove to Syracuse and stood in line to hand-deliver it to the competition “ ... with these little old ladies with their butterflies, flowers and quilts,” he said.
After frequent, unsuccessful checking on the Fair website for results, he finally called and learned he had won another blue ribbon — 30 years after his first.
Naimoli is unsure where he’ll hang this needlepoint and is already working on another project featuring a Marine Corps emblem for a friend’s 98th birthday. His crafting spot is in his den, in a green leather chair by the window, with a magnifying lamp at his side. Naimoli comes up with the needlepoint designs himself, then sends them to a company that digitizes and puts them on canvas and sends the accompanying graphs.
Naimoli is a perfectionist and says when he notices a mistake, he usually takes the stitches out and starts over.
When interviewed in 1992 about his first blue ribbon, Naimoli disputed the notion that he does needlepoint as a way to relax.
“The answer is the same,” he said. “I do it for the challenge of creating a beautiful work of art.”