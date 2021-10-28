AUBURN — The Seward House Museum is pleased to announce that they are the recipient of a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service, Department of Interior, funded through the Historic Preservation Fund and the Save America’s Treasures grant program. The Auburn site is one of 49 institutions sharing $15.5 million in the current round of funding.
The grant will go towards the rehabilitation of the Museum’s barn and carriage house. Once repaired, the barn will be adapted into a multi-operational space which can be used for Museum programming or private events. The carriage house will display William Seward’s original carriage in a new exhibit space that will be open year-round. The second floor of the carriage house, once used as an apartment for domestic help, will accommodate additional offices for Museum staff.
The Save America’s Treasures Grant is funded by the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior. The Save America’s Treasures grant program was established in 1998 and first awarded grants in 1999 to help preserve nationally significant historic properties and collections that convey our nation’s rich heritage to future generations. Since 1999, there have been more than 4,000 requests for funding totaling more than $1.54 billion. More than $315,700,000 has been awarded to 1,300+ projects.
For more information about the Seward House Museum, a National Historic Landmark, visit: www.sewardhouse.org
For more information on the Save Americas Treasures, go to: https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/sat-grant-2021.htm