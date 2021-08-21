AUBURN — The Seward House Museum received a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant of $10,000. This funding will assist in helping to preserve its fragile historical and cultural collections. The Museum will purchase storage units to upgrade its collections storage from metal, open-shelving units to enclosed, temperature-regulated, secure cabinets, in accordance with its institutional preservation and strategic plans. The Museum houses political memorabilia, fine and decorative art, photographs, Civil War artifacts, and ethnographic material, much of it associated with the travels of William Henry Seward, one of the foremost politicians of the 19th century.
SHM Director of Collections and Exhibitions Emily Kraft commented, saying, “We are thrilled to receive this transformative grant. The Museum will use the funds to directly update and organize our Museum storage spaces to better preserve and care for our historic collection.”
National Endowment for the Humanities: Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.
For more information about the Seward House Museum, a National Historic Landmark, visit: www.sewardhouse.org.